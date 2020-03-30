Power outage at Diepsloot post office delays social grant payouts

The payout of Sassa grants for pensioners and the disabled has temporarily come to a halt on Monday morning as the post office at the Diepsloot Mall is experiencing electricity problems.

According to a post office official, who did not want to be named, the area had been experiencing power outages since Sunday night.

"At this stage it is not clear what the cause of the power outage is; we have been told by a local councillor that power has been going on and off since last night," she said.

Mary Mogano, 73, had been in the queue for more than an hour. "It is frustrating but because we need the money, there is nothing we can do, we have to wait, they said they will pay us using our identity documents," she said

Pensioners were waiting patiently in the queue and have been given chairs to sit on. They are also been sanitised as they go inside the post office to mitigate against the spread of the novel coronavirus.