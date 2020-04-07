Buhle Samuels takes aim at the 'rude' rich: Why is it so hard for them to stay humble?
Actress Buhle Samuels has let her fans into her thoughts about anything and everything since cory, aka Covid-19, hit our shores, and her latest thoughts were about rude rich people.
The Muvhango actress took to her Twitter to express her disbelief at the rising number of people who “suddenly” become rude the minute they run into some guap.
She asked her followers if they knew why people often let their characters change as soon as their financial status does.
“Why is it so hard for people to know themselves but still remain humble?” she asked.
“You come into some money and success and boom! Rudeness galore. It’s like a person doesn’t believe they’ll have money and be someone. What a joke!”
Buhle said she was disgusted by people who insisted on throwing stones while they live in glass houses, and called out those who had criticised muso Zahara for her suspect rendition of the national anthem on Instagram over the weekend.
“It’s disgusting, just because they fail in private and no one throws their past at them they think they're better. People love to see people who have overcome challenges in their life live in shame! A person can’t even be themselves,” she said.
Buhle believes in order not to make a joke of themselves, these unnamed humans have to do better.
We hope they saw her tweets.
