Woman dies in queue at Sassa pay point in Soweto

An elderly woman has died while waiting in a queue at a Sassa pay point in Soweto on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo confirmed that the woman collapsed outside the Pimville post office on Modjadji Road. “We are not investigating the matter because the lady passed on from natural causes. She collapsed and the paramedics were called. They arrived and confirmed that it was as a result of natural causes.”

The South African Social Security Agency’s spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi confirmed the matter but said he could not provide further details as they were still processing information pertaining to what transpired.

Her death comes as thousands of elderly and disabled persons were urged by the department of social services to collect their grants early in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 in SA. Other grants, including child support, will be collected from April 1.