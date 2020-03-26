Hundreds of Gauteng commuters defy Premier David Makhura's travel ban

"In the next 21 days, stay in the province, stay at home, if you are not part of the essential services," premier Makhura said.

Lumka Sondeza, who was travelling to the Eastern Cape yesterday, said she thought it would be better to spend time with her child rather than being alone in Johannesburg for three weeks.

"I came here to work and that is my sole purpose.

"My boss told us that we will not be working during the lockdown because I am not part of the essential services at work," Sondeza said.

Primrose Moyo said she was travelling to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, because she would not have enough money to survive while in SA.

"I sell fruit and vegetables in the CBD. As it is, I don't have a lot of customers because people are not going to work, so I need to get home because I have no need to be here," Moyo said.

Thomas Munyai, who was travelling to Bloemfontein with his 14-year-old son, said after being paid he wanted to go and be with his wife.

"Family is important. I believe that it's better to be with my family and know exactly where everyone is, so that our movements are controlled. I also need to buy groceries tomorrow [today] before the country is put on lockdown," Munyai said.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said minibus taxis and e-hailing services would only be permitted to operate from 5am to 9am and again from 4pm to 8pm where they will only be allowed to transport workers declared to be essential.

"All taxis must be sanitised after every trip as well as taxi ranks," Mbalula said.