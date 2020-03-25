Makhura appeals to residents not to travel to other provinces

Gauteng premier David Makhura has urged the residents of the province not to travel to other provinces as the state prepares for a national lockdown.

Speaking at a media briefing in Midrand, Makhura said the province was the worst hit in the country, therefore travelling would increase risks of infection.

“We are urging the residents to remain in Gauteng during the lockdown. If people leave the province they run a risk of getting infected or they may, if they are not aware that they are infected, may infect others in other parts of the country. In the next 21 days, stay in the province, stay at home, if you are not part of the essential services,” Makhura said.

The provincial government is preparing itself for the 21-day national lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Gauteng still has the highest number of infections in the country since the Covid-19 outbreak began.