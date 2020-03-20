WATCH | South Africa's international travel bans explained
The South African government is revoking 8,000 visas issued to Chinese citizens as part of a travel ban aimed at countries with a high prevalence of the coronavirus.
It has also revoked 425 visas granted to people from Iran, another high-risk country.
This has been done in line with efforts to reduce the risk of the virus coming in via high-risk countries.
With more cases reported than any other country in sub-Saharan Africa, SA is barring entry to foreign travellers coming from or transiting through high-risk countries including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, the US, the UK and China.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.