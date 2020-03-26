Drinkers stock up to ensure they make it through the lonely days of lockdown

Hours before the 21-day lockdown starting midnight on Thursday, thousands of Durban residents rushed to liquor outlets to stock up.

Queues started building outside liquor outlets around midday in the wake of police minister Bheki Cele's announcement on Wednesday that all supermarkets and liquor stores would be banned from selling booze during the lockdown, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Cele also said the transportation of alcohol, including in private cars, would not be allowed.

This means people would be arrested if found in possession of alcohol in their cars.

He said that in terms of the regulations, this would be a criminal offence punishable by law, including a fine or imprisonment.

At Makro in Springfield, customers queued outside the liquor outlet with trolleys. Many were practising social distancing.