Police to clamp down on illegal alcohol brewers in KZN townships
As SA enters a 21-day lockdown, during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited, law-enforcement officials have sounded a warning to illegal liquor traders in townships and rural villages.
“During this time, we will be focusing on liquor outlets to clamp
down on all those who attempt to serve or smuggle alcohol. This will include illegal traders in townships and rural villages,” KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and community safety Bheki Ntuli said.
He said law enforcement would be visible in all corners of communities, including townships, small towns, suburbs and villages in an effort to enforce the national lockdown.
“We will maintain and sustain visibility of our enforcement agencies throughout the prescribed period of lockdown. Our message is simple — stay at home.
“Our enforcement plan includes ensuring that those who loiter on our streets are dealt with.”
Ntuli said the provincial government will deployall its resources to ensure adherence.
According to him, public facilities such as beaches, parks, public transport and shopping malls will also be strictly monitored.
The government will also use the lockdown to target most-wanted criminals through operations and multidisciplinary roadblocks, accompanied by cordon searches, he said.
“Vehicles transporting non-essential goods and those smuggling counterfeit goods will be dealt with harshly.”
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to announce measures relating to the public transport industry.
Thereafter,Ntuli will engage the taxi industry to develop a practical plan on the provision of transport for essential-service workers and members of the public requiring essential goods and medical assistance.
“The road traffic fraternity has developed a plan that will ensure the implementation of these measures, including restrictions on the number of people per taxi and operating times. This is equally applicable to other public transport modes, includinge-hailing services,” he said.
The lockdown comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and lasts until April 16.