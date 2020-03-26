Police to clamp down on illegal alcohol brewers in KZN townships

As SA enters a 21-day lockdown, during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited, law-enforcement officials have sounded a warning to illegal liquor traders in townships and rural villages.

“During this time, we will be focusing on liquor outlets to clamp

down on all those who attempt to serve or smuggle alcohol. This will include illegal traders in townships and rural villages,” KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and community safety Bheki Ntuli said.