Public transport only allowed from 5am-9am and 4pm-8pm for essential workers

From midnight on Thursday, there shall be no movement of goods or people that are non-essential.

In addition there will be no walking of dogs as well as jogging, and the sale of alcohol will be prohibited.

All hotels, parks, churches, beaches , theatres, movie cinemas and flea markets would also be shutdown.

These are some of the measures that the government has undertaken to fight the spread of the coronavirus that has to date affected at least 709 people.

Movement in the country, as the nation-wide lockdown is implemented, will be limited to the very minimal.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Wednesday, where the justice, safety and security cluster detailed how the lockdown would be conducted, SA national defence force minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that the limitation of movement was not meant to punish citizens but to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Taxis and e-hailing services will only be permitted to operate from 5am to 9am and from 4pm to 8pm where they will only be allowed to transport workers declared to be essential.

All aviation transportation excluding of cargo and all trains including Gautain will cease to operate during the lockdown, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said.

The police along with the SA national defence force will be deployed across the country where they would conduct roadblocks and searches where they would check for various things including permits to be on the streets.

