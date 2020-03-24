Africans improvise sanitisers, masks to plug shortages

When panic over the coronavirus spurred a run on hand sanitiser in Cape Town, gin maker Andre Pienaar realised there was something he could do with all the waste alcohol his small distillery produces.

He had 140 litres of the 70 percent ethanol waste - called "gin heads" in the trade - just sitting around, so he posted on social media that anyone who needed some could have it for free to turn into the hand wash at home.

"The response was crazy. It was finished in three hours and there was a limit of one litre per person," he told Reuters. He has now started selling the ethanol his Pienaar and Son Distilling Company is still producing.

"There is nothing on the shelves for people other than soap at the moment. It is just another option to help protect people," he said.

Across Africa, dwindling supplies of sanitiser and surgical masks could prove a boon for entrepreneurs seeking to plug shortages. Amateur chemists in Nigeria and Kenya are mixing up hand wash, while enterprising tailors in Rwanda are sewing their own masks.