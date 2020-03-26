Call for neighbours to report domestic abuse: Covid-19 lockdown

She called on communities to report it if they hear something violent happening at a neighbour's house.

“We are calling on all organisations that do work around gender-based violence to continue their work.

“The fact that we are in a lockdown, the fact that coronavirus is our focus, does not mean we must lose sight of the violence against women and children.

“It is a South African scourge and it is important for us to continue fighting, irrespective of what we are going through,” Zulu said.

Community members and those who suffer from gender-based violence can contact the GBV call command number on 0800428428.

Zulu said her department was gearing up to make sure homeless people were given shelter to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The homeless are also human beings. This is a time for us to show compassion to them. The homeless will be fed during the lockdown period,” Zulu said.

“We are talking to provinces and areas where the number of homeless people is high. We've called on MECs to work with other departments to assist the homeless. We need to give them dignity. They are also susceptible to catching the virus if we are not able to take care of them.

“This is a time to look into our system for the future. Today is coronavirus, tomorrow it might be something else. There is a need for us to sustain the work we are doing now,” said Zulu.