WATCH | Frenzy of booze buying before lockdown

'The name of the game was to buy alcohol ahead of the 21-day lockdown,” said James de Villiers after purchasing multiple boxes of alcohol at his local store. “It was chaotic in there. I wouldn't suggest anyone wait for the last minute to do their booze shopping.”

Many liquor stores attempted to order supplies to cater for the demand but Johnny Telo, manager of a KwikSpar in Cape Town, said the announcement came out too late to get their supplies in order.



“We've been running off our feet trying to get stocked up but the supplies are only coming much later,” said Telo. “People are buying like crazy before the lockdown.”

