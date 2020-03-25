The police will pounce on you if found at any these 'closed' places

If you do not want to be on the wrong side of minister Bheki Cele's men and women during the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown, stay at home.

This was the advice of the minister as he announced a long list of places were no human being will be allowed during the lockdown.

Even if you are the owner of any of the places ordered to close, you will also be dealt with. This will include restaurants, which are prohibited from opening their doors.

When you are hungry, just go to the supermarket, buy food and cook at home, said Cele. Should you be found eating at a restaurant, you are likely to finish that meal in a police holding cell, he warned.