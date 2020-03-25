Relief for motorists as fuel price is set to for a big drop in April

The fuel price is set to drop by more than R1 a litre next week. The dip comes as the country prepares for a national lockdown of three weeks.

Veteran economist Dr Azar Jammine predicted the sizeable fuel price decrease after the price of brent crude oil, a primary raw material in the manufacturing of petrol, diesel and jet fuel, among other types of fuel, plummeted in recent weeks - owing to several developed economies being also on a lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The rand, when compared to major international currencies, has also been pummelled, and now hovers around R17 to the US dollar, and R20 to the pound.

"The decrease is going to be quite substantial, it should be over R1 a litre," said Jammine during an interview with SowetanLIVE on Wednesday evening.