Fear of hunger beats fear of infection as Covid-19-induced lockdown looms

Hundreds of South Africans flocked to major retail stores yesterday in panic to stock up on items they think will be essential when the nationwide lockdown is enforced.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be placed on lockdown from tomorrow until April 16 to mitigate the spreading of coronavirus.

More than 500 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase exponentially over the next few weeks.

Ramaphosa said SA's supply chains will be protected throughout the lockdown, meaning there's no need for citizens to panic buy or stockpile items.

But shoppers at a Makro store in Strubens Valley, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, yesterday huddled together in long queues to buy groceries ahead of the lockdown.

One of the shoppers, Tshepo Morake, who wore a mask and stood in a snaking queue, said even though he was scared of contracting coronavirus he needed to have enough groceries for his family.