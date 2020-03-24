Covid-19: Lockdown won't affect social grant recipients

Zulu said she was proposing that the social grants card be allowed as an identification to allow people freedom of movement.

“Transport is of major concern to us but we have got our own suggestions to say that we think Sassa beneficiaries should be able to show their cards so that they can be allowed to go get food and money,” Zulu said.

Zulu said that they acknowledged that transport would also be an issue during this time and people should therefore not rush to paypoints and should perhaps consider going to supermarkets at a later time to get food using their cards.

She said that Sassa officials had taken a proactive decision to approach supermarkets to inform them of the challenges that had been brought forward by the coronavirus. “We want to say to the beneficiaries that they should not rush to go get their money because they can use their cards to get food.”

She said that companies that are also giving monthly food to the poverty-stricken people would also be allowed to continue with their services.