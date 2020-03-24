FAQs about Covid-19 and lockdown

Here are 10 key questions about life under the impending lockdown:

1. Must I test for coronavirus if I am coughing and have a sore throat?

If you have the common symptoms of Covid-19 (sore throat, coughing, fever and shortness of breath) and if you have had a potentially high-risk exposure (for example, an international flight), then yes — you must have a coronavirus test.

But if you have no symptoms, you do not yet need to test. The testing criteria could change by next week.

2. What is the coronavirus test like?

The test involves a swab down the back of your throat and your nose, and it is uncomfortable. A doctor advises people to try not to move their heads during the test, to limit the watering of their eyes with the nasopharyngeal swab and a possible slight gag with the throat swab.

3. Can I visit elderly relatives who need help during lockdown?

No visiting will be allowed under lockdown, but old-age homes will get the food and support they need, along with children’s homes and youth homes, the social cluster promised on Tuesday. Social workers will be listed under essential services, as will others working in social services.

4. What happens if I break the rules during lockdown — for example, driving on the freeway without a valid reason?

You could be punished, with a fine or up to one month in prison.

5. Can I drink alcohol during the lockdown?

Drinking alcohol is discouraged because it lowers the immune system. Bottle stores and shebeens will be closed during lockdown.