'Please work with police & emergency services during lockdown': Union
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has urged South Africans to co-operate with law-enforcement agencies and health workers during the lockdown period.
“As we enter these uncharted waters, we urge our communities to fully co-operate with the many police men and women, health workers, traffic officials and other servants of the nation who will be on duty during this challenging period,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.
He urged the country to unify to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The survival of our nation is priority, and in these defining times we need to inculcate a culture of co-operation and obedience to the guidelines, as provided by government.”
Mamabolo said SA Police Service (SAPS) management had established a steering committee on Covid-19.
This committee will ensure:
- The SAPS provides all necessary protective equipment.
- Members who test positive for Covid-19 are granted special leave, and such leave must be supported by a medical certificate among others.
- All employees who worked closely or were in contact with an infected person must be instructed to undergo a Covid-19 test and must be self-quarantined or isolated for a period of 14 calendar days, authorised as special leave.
- If an employee presents themselves to work with symptoms consistent with Covid-19, they must immediately be directed to consult a medical facility. Such an employee will be temporarily isolated in a sick bay or a room identified for temporary isolation while arrangements are made for them to be transported to a medical facility.
- Employees must be encouraged to seek medical attention if they display flu-like symptoms and must not report for duty.
- In the event where an employee contracts Covid-19 as a result of the execution of official duty, such cases must be treated as injury on duty.
“As our first line of defence, we want to commend the selfless endeavours our public service members continue to provide and plead with communities to fully comply with all enacted measures,” Mamabolo said.
The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16.
