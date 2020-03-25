'Please work with police & emergency services during lockdown': Union

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has urged South Africans to co-operate with law-enforcement agencies and health workers during the lockdown period.

“As we enter these uncharted waters, we urge our communities to fully co-operate with the many police men and women, health workers, traffic officials and other servants of the nation who will be on duty during this challenging period,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

He urged the country to unify to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The survival of our nation is priority, and in these defining times we need to inculcate a culture of co-operation and obedience to the guidelines, as provided by government.”