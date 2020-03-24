LISTEN | 'The 21 days are going to be really hard': delivery motorcyclists on lockdown

Phiri said during an average busy week, he used to make 90 deliveries, but since the coronavirus pandemic it was down five to seven deliveries a day.

“Coronavirus is affecting everything. The business is really down. Some of us get paid daily for every delivery we make,” he told TimesLIVE.

Phiri said he had been battling to make ends meet for his two children and wife as his income had changed unexpectedly. He fears what the lockdown will bring.

“We have not been told anything by Uber Eats. We are worried things will get worse for us,” he said.

Another driver, Faisal Kaddu, falling under the Takealot delivery group, said his employer told all drivers they would stop working on Thursday.

“We thought we would continue serving people because by delivering food we are giving a service which people need, but unfortunately we were commanded to shut down. We have to wrap up,” he said.