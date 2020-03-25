Mantashe expects Eskom to keep the lights on for 21-day lockdown

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says Eskom is expected to keep the lights on during the nationwide lockdown even though some of its suppliers might scale down production.

Mantashe was speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria to outline measures to mitigate the impact of the imminent lockdown on the minerals and energy sector after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mantashe said the industry also stood ready to help the government with additional beds and quarantine sites should the need arise.

Mantashe said Eskom would be under less strain during the lockdown due to lower demand for electricity.

“Supplying Eskom with coal is a requirement and we are appreciative of the fact that with a lockdown the demand will be very low‚ therefore it is unlikely that we will have load-shedding.