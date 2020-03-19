No evidence of sanitising efforts at Joburg taxi rank
Coronavirus prevention measures announced by Santaco bosses at Wanderers taxi rank are not being implemented.
On Thursday, Sowetan visited the taxi rank in the Johannesburg inner city a day after Santaco president Philip Taaibosch introduced prevention measures for the industry. At the busy taxi rank, not a single hand sanitiser or spray for vehicles, drivers and passengers could be seen.
To make matters worse, even the toilets at the taxi rank did not have water. The only sign of coronavirus prevention measures was a group of ward-based health workers who were distributing pamphlets, explaining to the public what they need to do to contain the spread of the virus.
"After the launch yesterday, we asked Santaco officials to leave some equipment and they said they will only give it to us on Monday. So we are waiting," said Phineas Chirwali who manages all operations at the rank.
On Wednesday, Taaibosch announced that all taxis would be sanitised before and after taking a load. Taaibosch said hand sanitisers would be available for people coming to the rank and the facilities would also be sprayed with a disinfectant twice a day.
A document containing prevention protocols was also released to be shared with all the member taxi associations in the country.
