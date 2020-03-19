Covid-19 live updates: Another UCT staff member tests positive
Second UCT staff member tests positive for Covid-19
After shutting its doors on Monday in the wake of a staff member testing positive for Covid-19, the University of Cape Town confirmed on Thursday that a second positive case has been identified.
According to Elijah Moholola, speaking on behalf of UCT, “The staff member is now in self isolation for the next two weeks under supervision from the national department of health”.
'We don't feel safe': Gauteng doctors on the front line against coronavirus
“I don’t feel safe as a doctor. The practice we are working from is [near] OR Tambo [International Airport] and a lot of the patients we see on a daily basis work at the airport.”
These are the words of a medical practitioner who works at a public hospital, where tests are done to detect Covid-19. She and other doctors TimesLIVE spoke to did not want to be named, fearing reprisal.
Nigeria bans entry to arrivals from 13 countries to combat coronavirus
Nigeria will from Saturday ban entry to arrivals from 13 of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic, the minister of interior said on Wednesday.
All the countries on the list, which includes the US, Britain, Germany, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.
Cruise ship free to sail from Cape Town after quarantine is lifted
Transnet has lifted the Covid-19 quarantine on two ships at Cape Town harbour, which are now free to depart.
More than 1,700 passengers and crew spent four days stuck aboard the Italian-flagged cruise ship AIDAmira pending screening tests on six passengers.
Coronavirus shuts down Cardi B SA gig
Cardi B's concert in SA has become the latest event to be postponed amid restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in SA.
The news was announced by concert organisers Castle Lite on Wednesday.
How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA
A cloud technology company is providing South Africans with no-data-cost access to the SA coronavirus website.
BiNu announced that its #datafree access will provide citizens with the latest information, resources and stats on the pandemic. This will counteract false information that is circulating.
Nando's weighs in on coronavirus with swipe at KFC: 'Finger licking good isn't good'
Fast food chain Nando's is on top of its game when it comes to current affairs.
It took to Twitter on Wednesday to call on customers to practice good hygiene by regularly washing their hands.
It did so in true Nando's style, with a pinch of wit and, of course, shade for its competitor, KFC, whose slogan is, “It's finger lickin' good”.
So, Pastor Mboro says God told him about coronavirus in 2019
Incredible Happenings Ministry leader Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng says God told him in 2019 that there would be an outbreak this year.
In a video shared on his Prophet Mboro Times Facebook page, Mboro said he prophesied about Covid-19 last year, after receiving a message from God.
“God said to me that this outbreak will happen this year, so it didn't take me by surprise, we've been preparing and praying.
