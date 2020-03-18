Absa Richards Bay closed pending confirmation that mom and grade R daughter have Covid-19

Absa in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has temporarily closed it doors pending the outcome of an investigation into a suspected case of Covid-19.

The bank's national spokesperson, Gugulethu Maqetuka, confirmed with TimesLIVE on Tuesday evening that the bank had closed it doors on Monday.

This follows reports by the provincial department of education that an employee at a bank and her daughter had tested positive for the virus after they had private consultations with a doctor in the area.

“The matter was immediately reported to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), and Absa remains in contact with all the affected colleagues, who are now in precautionary self-quarantine.”