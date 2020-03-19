Hawks arrest man who aided prison escapees

The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man from Whittlesea, Eastern Cape, for aiding and abetting four suspects who had escaped from custody.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani said the suspects escaped on the way to court earlier this month. Patrick Mshudulu of Dongwe village was arrested on Monday.

"Investigators discovered that Mshudulu had allegedly assisted Lundi Mzimkhulu, Mzuvukile Shadrack Mzimkulu, Odwa Siqhanqalala and Mbeko Stuurman.