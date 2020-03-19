Hawks arrest man who aided prison escapees
The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man from Whittlesea, Eastern Cape, for aiding and abetting four suspects who had escaped from custody.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani said the suspects escaped on the way to court earlier this month. Patrick Mshudulu of Dongwe village was arrested on Monday.
"Investigators discovered that Mshudulu had allegedly assisted Lundi Mzimkhulu, Mzuvukile Shadrack Mzimkulu, Odwa Siqhanqalala and Mbeko Stuurman.
"They overpowered two officers, seized their firearms and used their police van to escape. The van was found abandoned in Dongwe," said Ngcakani.
Mzimkhulu, Siqhanqalala and Mzimkulu were initially arrested in November 2018 for allegedly taking part in a cash-in-transit heist in Whittlesea, while Stuurman had been initially arrested for rape.
Mzimkulu and Siqhanqalala are back in custody while Stuurman and Mzimkhulu are still at large. Mshudulu was released on a warning.
