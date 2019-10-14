South Africa

Durban inmate rearrested after two months on the run

By Orrin Singh - 14 October 2019 - 15:41
Murder accused Ashen Vishnudath, 27, was rearrested by police on Monday after escaping from custody at Westville prison in August.
An awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from Durban's Westville prison two months ago  by using another prisoner’s particulars has finally been rearrested. 

Ashen Vishnudath, 27, was rearrested by members of the provincial organised crime unit in the early hours of Monday morning at his hide-out in Umbilo. 

According to police, Vishnudath was in custody for the death of Navandren Govender in March this year. 

In a media statement police said Vishnudath was expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’scourt on Tuesday on charges of escaping from lawful custody.

"On 15 August 2019, Vishnudath was awaiting trial at Westville prison when he allegedly used another prisoner’s particulars to escape. A case of escaping from lawful custody was opened at the Westville police station and the docket was assigned to provincial organised crime unit for further investigation."

Vishnudath's father, Raj, 53, was arrested on Friday in Reservoir Hills for defeating the ends of justice. He is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday alongside two awaiting prisoners, Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Israel, 27, who were arrested on August 17 for aiding Vishnudath's escape. 

