Thirteen awaiting-trial prisoners escape from police holding cells
A manhunt has been launched for 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in Seshego outside Polokwane over the weekend.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the prisoners escaped on Friday evening.
A task team has been established to hunt for the prisoners.
They were arrested for business robberies and for contravening the Immigration Act.
They were identified as:
- Jeffrey Sekunda, 40
- Alex Chinengo, 26
- Usher Hamadanisa, 27
- Edmore Madzudzu, 34
- Concelia Musengeni, 35
- Jeffrey Duvenegwa, 37
- Tenashe Moyo, 24
- Elvis Charo, 26
- Ida Jana, 20
- Cosia Mabena, 19
- Ludwick Dube, 19
- Luckson Manyangadzi, 31
- Mishack Brian, 19
Anyone with information can contact Col Simon Mogale at 071-479-2329 or the crime stop number 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station police.