South Africa

One KZN prisoner back in prison, two still at large after escaping from court

By Orrin Singh - 10 February 2020 - 17:53

Three prisoners escaped from the Port Shepstone magistrate's court, south of Durban, on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of escaping from the lawful custody is being investigated by Port Shepstone SAPS after three awaiting trial prisoners, aged between 21 and 40, escaped.

"A 21-year-old was rearrested by the Port Shepstone K9 unit. The other two are still at large and are being sought by police," Gwala said. 

A KwaZulu-Natal department of correctional services official said the men had not yet been listed on their system and must have been under police guard at the time of their escape. 

It is unclear what charges the men are facing.

Members of the public are urged not to approach the men if spotted, but to rather contact police on 10111. 

Last month, 15 awaiting-trial prisoners escaped while being taken to Westville prison after appearing in the Durban magistrate's court for various offences.

Prisoner shot dead, cops stabbed in failed escape attempt from Joburg court

Police on Monday shot dead an awaiting-trial prisoner who tried to escape from custody at the high court in Johannesburg.
News
2 months ago

Four murder-accused men escape after court appearance

Four men who appeared at the Springs Magistrates court with Nonhlanhla Matiwane, accused of ordering a hit on her husband, have escaped.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X