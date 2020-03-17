Court order forces a Gauteng family into quarantine

A Gauteng family of three - two of whom had tested positive for coronavirus - had to be tracked down by police after refusing to be quarantined.

The husband refused to take the test after his wife and daughter tested positive for the novel Covid-19 yesterday and left the health facility.

It was not immediately clear whether they had recently travelled but the Gauteng health department obtained an urgent court order in the early hours of Tuesday morning to track down the family.

According to the department’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana, the court order was taken to the police who tracked down the family around midday today.