DA calls for loan payment 'holiday' for SMMEs affected by coronavirus

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants banks and other financial institutions to freeze loan repayments by small businesses by at least four months as part of its proposed measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

The party governing the Western Cape has also suggested that small, medium and micro- enterprises be excused by their landlords from paying rent for their businesses.

The DA announced their proposals on Tuesday, saying the coronavirus pandemic would have a devastating impact on the already ailing economy.

It argued that their drastic measures needed to be introduced to cushion the economy from further harm.

“For the economic survival of businesses and families, we're proposing a nationwide four- month payment holiday on loans — in particular property loans, business loans and vehicle loans,” said the DA's spokesperson on finance, Geordin Hill-Lewis.