Five things to do while in self-quarantine

On Monday the minister of health Zweli Mkhize announced that the cases have risen from 61 to 116.The escalating number of infected people means that more people have to be in quarantine spaces.

Self-isolation is one of the most emphasised precautionary measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus. Those patients who have tested positive for the virus are obligated to be in quarantine spaces.

While you might miss being around your family and friends, you do not have to sulk and think about the things that you could have been doing instead think of all self-adventurous activities that would make you feel good.

NETFLIX AND CHILL

You could catch up on the latest season of your favourite series swaddled in your blanket or chilling in your lounge, with absolute peace and quiet as you watch movies on Neflix or other video streaming platforms. Or you can just catch up with your fav drama series, such as Isibaya or Uzalo.

HAVE A TALENT SHOW

Host a talent show with your family, and see the hidden talents of your two-year-old daughter and if you are alone, don’t despair, sing that Beyoncé on a video conference with your family.