Five things to do while in self-quarantine
On Monday the minister of health Zweli Mkhize announced that the cases have risen from 61 to 116.The escalating number of infected people means that more people have to be in quarantine spaces.
Self-isolation is one of the most emphasised precautionary measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus. Those patients who have tested positive for the virus are obligated to be in quarantine spaces.
While you might miss being around your family and friends, you do not have to sulk and think about the things that you could have been doing instead think of all self-adventurous activities that would make you feel good.
NETFLIX AND CHILL
You could catch up on the latest season of your favourite series swaddled in your blanket or chilling in your lounge, with absolute peace and quiet as you watch movies on Neflix or other video streaming platforms. Or you can just catch up with your fav drama series, such as Isibaya or Uzalo.
HAVE A TALENT SHOW
Host a talent show with your family, and see the hidden talents of your two-year-old daughter and if you are alone, don’t despair, sing that Beyoncé on a video conference with your family.
HAVE A SERENE JAZZ EVENING
With a glass of wine at hand, jazz can create a magical atmosphere in quarantine zone, as you listen to your favourite jams while digesting your thoughts.
PLAY MANUAL AND DIGITAL GAMES
Play Fifa on your laptop and computer or monopoly with you family. Compete with your friends with scores and before you know it you will be having fun.
READ THAT NOVEL
Read the novel that you have been wanting to read for the longest time but did not have time for. You might end up inspired to write something yourself; there are best sellers written in less than a month!
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.