Mthethwa adds to virus-induced confusion with misplaced anger

An unusual time as the one we are facing, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, would naturally lead to consequences which we are trying to avoid, and SA sport has been a victim this week.

Amid calls for calm as the virus wreaks havoc worldwide, there has instead been panic, uncertainty and lack of clarity on some of the most basic matters that a teleconference by sport leadership should have resolved in a few hours.

But not in our beautiful country, where egos, pride and, more pressingly, the urge to show who's in charge, rule.

On Tuesday, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa seemed to have made the correct call to convene leaders of sports federations under one roof in Pretoria, to manage a crisis which has led to the cancellation and postponement of various events as directed by the president of the Republic.

But, unfortunately, what has come out of that meeting has served to breed even more confusion, in some instances fuelled by the minister himself.