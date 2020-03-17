Double-rape accused to plead not guilty

A 25-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the rape of two PE College students has told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that he intends pleading not guilty.

The state intends opposing bail for the man because he has no assets, permanent job or fixed address.

The suspect faces four counts of rape, two of kidnapping and two of causing a person to witness a sexual act.

He said during his bail application on Monday that he wanted bail to start his life afresh and that he intended pleading not guilty.

He denied knowing the two women students who accused him of rape and said he worked as a car guard in Richmond Hill and did odd jobs at the taxi rank.

The suspect was arrested on March 5 after he allegedly accosted the students, aged 20 and 22, in Central, at about 7pm on the previous evening.

The young women had been walking in Govan Mbeki Avenue, after accompanying a friend to the taxi terminus.