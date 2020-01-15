News

Funeral parlour car robbers already wanted on charges of rape and murder

By Timeslive - 15 January 2020 - 12:45
A pistol used in the robbery was taken for ballistic tests.
gun A pistol used in the robbery was taken for ballistic tests.
Image: 123rf/dimjul

The pair‚ aged 25 and 35‚ allegedly pounced on the driver at Mtontsasa on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is alleged the pair held up the driver and took an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone‚” said Capt Dineo Koena. Police were alerted and gave chase. The suspects fired shots at the police‚ who retaliated. No-one was injured and the men were cornered and arrested.”

The cellphone and money were recovered. Police confiscated a 9mm pistol and two empty magazines.

Police confiscated a 9mm pistol.
SAPS Police Tape Police confiscated a 9mm pistol.
Image: Supplied

It then transpired that the 25-year-old was a suspect in a rape case in Mtontsasa and the 35-year-old was wanted in connection with a murder in the area.

They will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes. The pistol will be sent for ballistic tests.

The men were expected to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder‚ robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng

Cash-in-transit company SBV Services is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a gang that bombed an ...
News
6 days ago

Foreign tourists attacked in SA holiday home

A team of specialised detectives are on the hunt for a gang of heavily armed robbers who attacked nine tourists in Limpopo.
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X