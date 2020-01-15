Funeral parlour car robbers already wanted on charges of rape and murder

The pair‚ aged 25 and 35‚ allegedly pounced on the driver at Mtontsasa on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is alleged the pair held up the driver and took an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone‚” said Capt Dineo Koena. Police were alerted and gave chase. The suspects fired shots at the police‚ who retaliated. No-one was injured and the men were cornered and arrested.”

The cellphone and money were recovered. Police confiscated a 9mm pistol and two empty magazines.