83-year-old woman burnt alive after being accused of witchcraft and murder

A 35-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the brutal murder of an 83-year-old woman who was burnt alive at Majuba village in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

The woman was beaten before being set alight on Sunday, said Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

“It is alleged that the victim was at her home when she was attacked by young men from the locality, claiming that she is responsible for the death of another young man who was buried on [Saturday] March 14,” said Kinana.

“The suspects allegedly burnt the rondavel belonging to the victim, assaulted her before they forcefully put her head inside a drum filled with water.”