Armed robbery victim dies while pitbull still in critical condition
A Durban pensioner whose dog was also shot while trying to protect him during an armed robbery in Northdene, south of Durban, died in hospital on Friday.
The 70-year-old and his pitbull, Hunter, were shot when gunmen descended on the home on Tuesday night.
Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson confirmed the man died on Friday afternoon.
"I can confirm this victim has passed away in hospital due to his injuries. The brave dog is said to still be in a critical condition," he said.
House Robbery foiled as Hunter the Pitt Bull scares off 4 armed suspects in a botched Robbery in Northdene last...Posted by Andreas Mathios on Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said four gunmen wearing balaclavas gained entry to the home at about 10.20pm.
“The resident’s wife was in the lounge when she heard a noise and saw suspects in the kitchen.
“Shots were fired and she immediately ran to the bedroom, where she pressed a panic button. When she returned to the kitchen, she found her husband lying on the floor.
“It is alleged the armed suspects gained entry into the home through a door and confronted the woman’s husband, who was talking on his phone in the kitchen.
“The suspects allegedly fired two shots, one of them critically injuring the resident and the other critically wounding his pit bull terrier when the dog intervened during the confrontation,” he said.
Rescue Care paramedics stabilised the 70-year-old man on the scene before transporting him to hospital.
The injured dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic.
“The suspects fled the scene with the resident’s cellphone. It is unclear whether they fled on foot or in a getaway vehicle,” Mathios said.
