Fed-up after 20 years on a waiting list, gogo builds her own house

A 62-year-old woman who ran out of patience after waiting for an RDP house for more than 20 years has built herself a Wendy house.

Gloria Matebe is a grandmother of two young girls.

She spent six months building her home from discarded pieces of timber that she collected from a nearby dumpsite in GG Camp informal settlement, Oudtshoorn.

The pensioner said she had been on a waiting list since 1998 but had lost hope of having a postal address of her own. Matebe said she had registered for a house while her two children were still young and had hoped to raise them in a decent home one day.

“l never thought l would still be waiting for a house today.”