High percentage of pensioners at homes 'never get visits' from their families

A high percentage of pensioners are placed in old-age homes without a single visit from their children.

This is what a report by Solidariteit Helpende Hande: “Tehuis vir bejaardes” found.

At least 450 elderly people from 50 old-age homes completed a questionnaire from Solidarity.

Most of the homes that participated were in Gauteng, at 24%. The second-largest group was in the Free State, with 18%, followed by the Northern Cape, North West and Western Cape, with 14%.

The report found that 64% of the elderly people’s children lived close to them, while 20% lived in different provinces, 15% in other towns in the same province and 4% abroad.

The report found that 77% of the elderly at the homes were women.

At least 62% indicated that their children visited them and picked them up for “outings”.

The report indicated that it was “shocking” that 40% of the elderly never get picked up and taken for an outing by family members.

It said 34% saw their children weekly and almost 30% had family visit them every month.

Only 6% see a loved one daily, while 11% never see or spend time with their loved ones.