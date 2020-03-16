Some churches cancel services, others still undecided on coronavirus

Two big churches have confirmed they will discontinue services in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, while other groups have not made their plans clear.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, led by Shepherd Bushiri, has postponed all church services until further notice, effective immediately.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster on Sunday. He implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.

Bushiri called on his congregants to adhere to the restrictions and not to hold gatherings of more than 100 people.