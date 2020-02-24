South Africa

Third suspect arrested for Durban pensioner's murder

By Suthentira Govender - 24 February 2020 - 16:23
Police have arrested a third suspect for the murder of a Durban pensioner.
Image: Esa Alexander

A third man has been arrested for the murder of a Durban pensioner who was strangled in her prayer room on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the 28-year-old man was arrested in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, on Friday morning and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police have now arrested three people in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Jinsee Ram, who was strangled in her Chatsworth home.

Her 44-year-old daughter, Raksha, was severely assaulted before the perpetrators escaped with cash.

Naicker said Thiwe Cele, 40, who is understood to be a former employee of Ram, and Bheki Msomi, 42, both appeared briefly in the Chatsworth magistrate's court on Friday.

"The case was remanded to February 27 for a formal bail hearing," said Naicker.

