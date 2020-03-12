News: on the rocks | Sjava case an important conversation to have
SowetanLIVE’s content creator and lifestyle reporter Londiwe Dlomo as well as entertainment journalist Emmanuel Tjiya discuss the contentious issue of musician Sjava’s alleged rape case.
Last year songbird Lady Zamar opened a case of rape against her ex-boyfriend Sjava. The case has become a leading topic about consent amongst men and women in the country. Dlomo and Tjiya share their thoughts with our readers on why this is an important conversation for the country.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.