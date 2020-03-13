Provinces now allowed to test for suspected cases

The government has transferred the testing for coronavirus to provinces as the number of people who tested positive for the pandemic in SA increased to 16 yesterday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced the decision last night in Polokwane, Limpopo, at the quarantine site of more than 100 South Africans who will be repatriated from Wuhan in China.

Mkhize confirmed the number of new COVID-19 infections detected had increased by three new cases by yesterday with one reported in Mpumalanga, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng.

The minister clarified that the Free State man who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 was in fact not infected with the coronavirus. He said the man had initially been tested at a private laboratory but after verification he tested negative.

Mkhize said provinces would be allowed to do their own tests but the National Health Laboratory Service would still need to verify coronavirus cases along with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in order to avoid confusion caused by the misdiagnosis in the Free State which has now been withdrawn. Mkhize dispelled some myths and fake news like that the virus looks at skin pigmentation. "Coronavirus doesn't look at your passport, nationality, whether you are rich or poor."

He said government will now rope in private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests. "The approach is, for the results to be finalised, whether the individual would have done them at a private hospital, at a private laboratory or public, it has to be verified through the National Health Laboratory Service and NICD and therefore we will in future make sure that these kinds of lapses don't happen again."