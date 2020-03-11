Joburg accident claims 10 lives, including 3 school children

Three Gauteng primary school children were among the 10 people who were killed in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on Wednesday morning.

This brings the number of school children who have died in Gauteng since the beginning of this year to 28.

According to Russel Meiring, ER24 paramedics spokesperson, the incident happened at about 06h40.

“Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. Several people were found scattered around the scene.

Medics assessed the patients and found that ten people, including three children under 10, had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” Meiring said.

He said several other patients were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care,” he said.