South Africa

Joburg accident claims 10 lives, including 3 school children

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 11 March 2020 - 09:35
The three deaths bring the number of school children who have died in Gauteng since the beginning of this year to 28.
The three deaths bring the number of school children who have died in Gauteng since the beginning of this year to 28.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Three Gauteng primary school children were among the 10 people who were killed in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on Wednesday morning.

This brings the number of school children who have died in Gauteng since the beginning of this year to 28.

According to Russel Meiring, ER24 paramedics spokesperson, the incident happened at about 06h40.

“Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. Several people were found scattered around the scene.

Medics assessed the patients and found that ten people, including three children under 10, had sustained numerous, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” Meiring said.

He said several other patients were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care,” he said.

Alex schoolgirl dies after being hit by stray bullet while eating with family

Two more Gauteng pupils have died, with one of them being killed by a stray bullet
News
1 hour ago

Another Gauteng pupil dies, raising 2020 death toll to 22

Gauteng eduacation MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the death of a grade 11 learner from Eldorado Park Secondary School earlier on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident.

“We have lost three primary school pupils in the above horrible accident. Acting education MEC Jacob Mamabolo will be visiting the school and families later today,” Mabona said.

The incident happened after Gauteng education announced the deaths of two more learners in the province this morning.

Mabona said Siyanda Ntshangase, a Grade 8 pupil  from Protea Glen Secondary School No 2 passed  away on Wednesday last week.

“He is alleged to have suffered an extreme migraine, which then led to his death."

 "Another one Sinesipho Mangaliso, a Grade 5 learner from Zenzeleni Primary School,  in Alexandra passed away on Friday.  It is alleged she was dining with her family at home, when a stray bullet hit her and sadly resulted to her tragic death,” Mabona said.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X