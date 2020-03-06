Another Gauteng pupil dies, raising 2020 death toll to 22
Gauteng eduacation MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the death of a grade 11 learner from Eldorado Park Secondary School earlier on Friday.
The grade 11 boy died of poisoning at a local hospital on Thursday, in what is believed to have been a case of suicide. The boy died after a medical team advised the family that the life support machine be turned off .
According to Lesufi, the pupil allegedly drank poison on Tuesday and was taken to the nearest hospital.
“We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and school community. Indeed we are lost for words to comfort them; we feel their pain during this time of grief,” the MEC said.
The deceased is believed to have attempted to take his life before.
“Sadly we were informed by the family that this was actually a second attempt after he survived the first one last year,” Lesufi said.
He said 22 learners have died in Gauteng this year so far.
