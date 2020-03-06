Another Gauteng pupil dies, raising 2020 death toll to 22

“We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and school community. Indeed we are lost for words to comfort them; we feel their pain during this time of grief,” the MEC said.

The deceased is believed to have attempted to take his life before.

“Sadly we were informed by the family that this was actually a second attempt after he survived the first one last year,” Lesufi said.

He said 22 learners have died in Gauteng this year so far.