Report into death of Parktown Boys' pupil Enock Mpianzi 'ready for release'

The search for the 13-year-old boy was started only the next day and Mpianzi’s body was discovered a day after that.

This report could possibly reveal whether there was any negligence on the part of the school and camp officials.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi placed principal Malcolm Williams on suspension following the incident.

Lesufi placed high priority on the investigation around Mpianzi’s death and the report into the incident was completed last month.

The department had planned to release it then but held back at the 11th hour as Mpianzi’s grieving family had not been told of the report beforehand.

TimesLIVE consulted the family about the anticipated report last month.

They indicated the report would bring them little relief.

“No amount of evidence, documentation or declaration will bring our child back. Chances are we might be in more pain afterwards,” family spokesperson Sebastian Motha told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE at the time.