South Africa

Report into death of Parktown Boys' pupil Enock Mpianzi 'ready for release'

By Naledi Shange - 03 March 2020 - 19:01
The Gauteng department of education says it is ready to release the forensic report around Enock Mpianzi's death.
The Gauteng department of education says it is ready to release the forensic report around Enock Mpianzi's death.
Image: @CuedaBeat_bhr via Twitter

The Gauteng department of education on Tuesday said it was ready to release the forensic report surrounding the death of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi. The report was scheduled to be released on Wednesday evening.

Mpianzi died at a school orientation camp held at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge in Brits on the first day of school in January.

Mpianzi went missing at the camp and his body was found washed down the Crocodile River after he seemingly drowned while participating in a water activity during the camp.

WATCH LIVE| Enoch Mpianzi's Funeral

Thirteen-year-old Enoch Mpianzi will on Saturday be laid to rest at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

Chilling account of how a pupil’s warning about Enoch Mpianzi drowning was ignored

A pupil who was in Enock Mpianzi’s raft activity group said he told facilitators about what he saw in the water when his friend drowned, but he was ...
News
1 month ago

The search for the 13-year-old boy was started only the next day and Mpianzi’s body was discovered a day after that.

This report could possibly reveal whether there was any negligence on the part of the school and camp officials.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi placed principal Malcolm Williams on suspension following the incident.

Lesufi placed high priority on the investigation around Mpianzi’s death and the report into the incident was completed last month.

The department had planned to release it then but held back at the 11th hour as Mpianzi’s grieving family had not been told of the report beforehand.

TimesLIVE consulted the family about the anticipated report last month. 

They indicated  the report would bring them little relief.

“No amount of evidence, documentation or declaration will bring our child back. Chances are we might be in more pain afterwards,” family spokesperson Sebastian Motha told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE at the time.

'It’s enough - we can’t cope': Lesufi at memorial for Parktown pupil

It is becoming the norm to issue death certificates instead of matric certificates, said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday at the ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | EFF calls for teachers' suspensions, arrests after Enoch Mpianzi's death

The EFF on Tuesday called for the suspension of the academic staff and school governing body members who were present during an orientation camp ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X