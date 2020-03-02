Gauteng pupil death toll rises to 20 after two learners die

The death toll among Gauteng pupils since the beginning of the year have risen to 20 with the death of two pupils in separate incidents.

The Gauteng education department announced that a school principal died after he collapsed at school, this brings the number of teachers who have died since the beginning of this year to six.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said Fana Khoele, 54, a principal at Sebetsa -O- Tholemoputso high school in Soweto collapsed at school and he was sent home where he sadly passed away, while Zweli Dube, a grade 8 pupil, was struck by lightning on Friday when he was on his way home.

“Dube passed away a few kilometres from the school,” Mabona said.

In another incident Mthokozisi Mashiane, a 13-year-old grade 8 pupil from Springs Boys High School, committed suicide at his home on Thursday.