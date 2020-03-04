Mpianzi report: 'Negligence, extreme recklessness' from lodge and Parktown teachers

A forensic report into the drowning of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi has pointed to “negligence and extreme recklessness” on the part of the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge, teachers who had accompanied the schoolchildren to the orientation camp, and the school itself.

The damning report was released on Wednesday by a law firm commissioned to investigate Mpianzi's death in January.

Peter Harris of Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys delivered the report at a media briefing at the school held late on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the firm had probed earlier media reports of other pupils who had died at the lodge. Lodge officials confirmed to investigators that four other youngsters had died at the lodge but added it was in relation to “unscheduled water activities”.

They found that Mpianzi was the fifth pupil to die at the North West lodge.