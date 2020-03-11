Pitted against the Samsung A30S, the new Huawei Y7p packs a cheaper punch

The Huawei Y7p is an entry-level smartphone with highly competitive features that brings you more value and phone for your money.

The 6.39-inch device offers a full view display with a 90% screen to body ratio for an immersive experience while playing games, watching videos and surfing the web.

The HD+ display has a 1560x720 resolution for vivid details and clarity. At the back, it has a fingerprint scanner to offer an extra layer of security for unlocking the device.

The Y7p is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710F processor; a 12nm system-on-chip with integrated octa-core processor that makes playing games, posting to social media or streaming music a breeze because it is that much faster.

For the gamers out there, it has a GPU Turbo 3.0 feature to boost performance by enhancing graphics for a more immersive experience; and Huawei 9.1 SKY (the powerful 48MP AI triple camera) offers enhanced stereo sound with an optimised audio experience.

The combination of the above features works in conjunction with Huawei’s Full Scene Acceleration technology to deliver a smooth experience by prioritising tasks accordingly.

The Y7p shines when it comes to its 48MP AI triple rear camera, with an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens that shoots high-resolution wide frame shots for both photo and video. It is complemented by an 8MP super wide-angle lens that supports a 120-degree field of view; and 2MP depth assist camera for stunning portraits. It has an 8MP selfie-camera.

The handset has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Huawei Y7p does not come with Google Mobile Services pre-installed and users will be able to download apps from Huawei’s AppGallery that is already on the device. It runs on Android 9 with EMUI 9.

AppGallery lets users browse with complete protection and privacy, with more than 11,000 apps available to download. These include your favourite social media apps, navigation, banking, email and video streaming services.

Huawei Y7p vs Samsung A30S

The Huawei Y7p will compete directly with Samsung’s A series, specifically the entry-level A30S. The most obvious difference between the two are its price points. The Y7p comes at the recommended retail price of R3,499 and the A30S is higher, at R5,499.

Both handsets offer triple rear cameras, with Huawei bringing a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP to the table but the A30S offers only a 25MP + 8MP + 5MP lens. Huawei also shines with its 8MP selfie-cam that has AI portrait mode built-in yet the A30S offers a standard 16MP lens. Huawei offers a dedicated night mode with a 60-second exposure for capturing a sky full of bright stars or night city skylines.

When it comes to battery life, Huawei’s chipset is more efficient, which optimises system fluidity and allocates memory resources where needed. What this translates to, even though both handsets offer a 4000mAh battery, is that the Y7P is capable of 22 hours of video playback; 111 hours of music streaming; and 20 hours of web surfing. On the other hand, the A30S offers 21 hours of video playback; 77 hours of music streaming; and 13 hours of web surfing.

The Y7p offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage up to a whopping 512GB, yet for the R2,000 price difference, the A30S only offers 128GB of internal storage, making the Huawei a more attractive option.

The Y7p offers a flagship experience in the form of a glass back, and a 6.39-inch punch display with a large surface area on the screen, whereas the A30S with a 6.4-inch dew drop display has a plastic back that is prone to being easily damaged.

The Huawei Y7P is available immediately for R3,499.

This article was paid for by Huawei.