‘This is an absolute outrage’: Mpianzi family's lawyers as they consider legal action

Lawyers representing Enock Mpianzi’s family intend to pursue both civil and criminal action against the Gauteng department of education (GDE) and other people found to have played a role in the death of the boy.

Ian Levitt, a Johannesburg attorney, confirmed the stance of the family on Thursday.

“As can be seen from the report, the conduct of several individuals is an absolute outrage and the strongest of action taken now will prevent another nightmare such as this taking place again.

“This is an absolute outrage. Never again will adults treat the lives of children so cheaply,” Levitt said.

The report on the forensic investigation into the drowning of the Parktown Boys’ High School pupil on a grade 8 orientation camp, found the department negligent in the following: “The issue of whether authorisation had been granted by the GDE for the Nyati Camp in January 2020.”