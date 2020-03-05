What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about coronavirus:

The spread

There are now over 95,300 cases worldwide and more than 3,200 people have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Italy shuts all its schools and universities from Thursday, until March 15. The death toll there has risen to 107 while cases total almost 3,090.

California declared a state of emergency after its first coronavirus fatality, the first in the United States outside Washington state. The US death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around the New York City and Los Angeles areas.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday an $8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the coronavirus and develop vaccines. It still needs to be approved by the Senate.

Investors eye more Fed cuts, fuels slide in dollar

The Fed's emergency interest rate cut on Tuesday fuelled by worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus is weakening the dollar and giving a boost to other currencies. Foreign exchange traders expect further US rate cuts.

But while US policy rates have more room to fall, many rates in Europe and Japan are already below zero, putting the onus on governments there to look initially at fiscal measures to boost their economies.