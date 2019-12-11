How society fuels gender-based violence by excusing the perpetrators

Lebogang said the case was withdrawn after the two families reached an agreement.

"He was young at the time and we thought it was a mistake. Then the families met and discussed the matter and subsequently he was released."

I cannot help but wonder how differently both the lives of Precious Ramabulana and Aubrey Manaka could have turned out if his first alleged sexual assault was not swept under the carpet.

Secondly, I cannot help but wonder why we have a scenario whereby a case as grave as an alleged rape can simply be withdrawn because two families were able to reach an agreement. How does this happen within the criminal justice system? I feel the state dropped the ball somehow.

Even more important is the fact the victim was 10 at the time of the alleged incident, making her a minor. In the case of a minor, should the criminal justice system not have taken a paternalistic role and ensured the victim was fully protected and the perpetrator brought to book - regardless of the wishes of the two families involved?

Should the victim at least not have seen a day in court and have the court absolve the alleged perpetrator and not have the perpetrator absolved by a kangaroo family court?

The case of Aubrey Manaka going scot-free after the alleged rape when he was 16, thanks to protection from the family unit, is not an anomaly - that is how patriarchy functions.